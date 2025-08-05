CM Yogi lays the foundation of 186 development projects worth ₹958 crore in Aligarh

Aligarh, August 5

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme has emerged as a national model. Speaking at a mega event in Aligarh, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation for 186 projects worth ₹958 crore, the CM urged people to embrace local products, calling Swadeshi a must for economic self-reliance and prosperity. He said, “Adopting Swadeshi is the need of the hour. If our money stays with our own craftsmen and artisans, it will lead to growth and prosperity, and also help increase per capita income.”

However, he warned that if this money goes to foreign hands, it could be used against the country — in the form of terrorism, religious conversions, and disturbances to destabilize India. He also appealed to people to give locally made products as gifts to their loved ones during upcoming festivals.

At the event, CM Yogi handed over certificates, financial aid, tablets, house keys, and Ayushman health cards to beneficiaries of various public welfare schemes. He also visited an exhibition showcasing local products and lovingly interacted with children dressed as Lord Krishna, gifting them chocolates, butter, and toys.

Calling it a special Raksha Bandhan gift, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled development projects worth over ₹957 crore for Aligarh. Key initiatives include a drinking water restructuring scheme, a forensic science lab, a new degree college in Atrauli, a 900-kiloliter water reservoir, and the widening and beautification of the Atrauli–Railway Station road. Several other foundation stones were also laid to accelerate the city’s growth.







While addressing the public gathering, CM Yogi highlighted Aligarh’s historical and cultural importance. He recalled how former Chief Minister late Kalyan Singh brought national recognition to the city, adding that the government is taking his vision forward by boosting the local lock industry through the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. He also mentioned Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University, which will soon turn Aligarh into a hub for higher education, while keeping the memory of the freedom movement alive and helping youth build a bright future.

The Chief Minister said the Defence Corridor, launched in 2018, is now producing advanced weapons like the world-class BrahMos missile, strengthening India’s defence capabilities. Citing Operation Sindoor, he praised the country’s military self-reliance and added that Aligarh is emerging as a hub for drone and hardware manufacturing, creating jobs and boosting prosperity for local artisans.

Reinforcing Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign, the CM urged citizens to adopt Swadeshi (indigenous) products. He pointed out how Aligarh’s locks, brass idols, and hardware are now in demand across the country and even abroad. CM Yogi cautioned that purchasing foreign goods fuels terrorism, religious conversions, and anti-national forces. Highlighting ODOP success stories from Moradabad, Firozabad, Bhadohi, and Meerut, he said local industries are becoming key drivers of employment and prosperity. Promoting Swadeshi is essential to building a stronger, self-reliant nation, he added.

CM Yogi stressed the importance of cleanliness, urging citizens to make it a daily habit and to avoid single-use plastic to prevent drain blockages and waterlogging. He called for enthusiastic participation in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from August 13 to 15, encouraging homes, offices, and institutions to hoist the national flag, clean memorials of the freedom struggle, and honour the martyrs. The tricolour, he said, symbolizes India’s pride, sacrifice, and self-respect.

Praising the double-engine government’s zero-tolerance policy, CM Yogi said that prior to 2017, Aligarh and Uttar Pradesh were plagued by riots and lawlessness. Improved law and order has now paved the way for investment and development. He highlighted the recent selection of 1,344 youth from Aligarh in the recruitment of 60,244 police personnel as a proud moment for the district, and announced 30,000 more police recruitments soon. "Unlike the past, where jobs were limited to select families, today merit drives recruitment—reflected in the state's growing investment in infrastructure and logistics," he pointed out.

He also noted that Aligarh has emerged as a major hub for idol-making across the country. Looking ahead to Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami, he encouraged people to gift locally made products to their loved ones, so that hard-earned money remains within the community. He mentioned that the government will provide free bus travel for women from August 8 to 10.







Lastly, he appreciated the efforts of elected representatives, saying that their support for the double-engine government has helped accelerate Aligarh’s development, and the government is committed to meeting the public’s expectations.

CM distributes certificates and financial aid to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes

At the event, CM Yogi Adityanath distributed cheques under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana and extended support to Self-Help Groups. He also handed over tablets to students, house keys to PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries, Ayushman health cards, and nutrition kits for children.

The Divisional Commissioner and District Magistrate honored the CM by presenting him with a symbolic ODOP lock — a signature product of Aligarh.

Present at the event were Minister of State for Basic Education Sandeep Singh, MP Satish Gautam, Anup Pradhan, District Panchayat Chairman Vijay Singh, Mayor Prashant Singhal, and MLAs Thakur Jaiveer Singh, Anil Parashar, Ravendra Pal Singh, Rajkumar Sahayogi, Mukta Sanjeev Raja, Surendra Diler, Anjula Singh, Birendra Singh, Pradeep Singh, Satyapal Singh Rathore, Sanjeev Kumar Diwakar, Virendra Singh Lodhi, Vipin Kumar Verma, and several other dignitaries.