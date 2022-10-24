CM Yogi to celebrate Diwali festival with Musahars, Vantangiyas

Kushinagar/Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated Diwali with members of Musahar and Vantangiya communities. Mushar community, which was neglected for decades and brought into the mainstream of society by Yogi Government's in the last five and half years. The efforts of the government to uplift the 'Musahar' community which faced hunger, malnutrition, poverty and neglect for years, is now able to celebrate the festivals with fervour and gaiety.

The children of the Musahar communities, mainly daughters, are attaining education and are moving towards achieving 'self-reliance'. Two such daughters of the Musahar community, Kiran and Sandhya after completing training from the Rashtriya Raksha University, have become the 'Lakshmi' of their homes by performing duty as 'security guards' in Telangana.

There are about 10,414 Musahar families living in the Kushinagar district's 138 gram sabhas. About 8,000 houses have been built under PM Awas Yojana (Rural) in 10 Musahar-dominated development blocks in the district as well as additional houses have been built as part of the Chief Minister Awas Yojana.

The Musahars presently are not only leading quality life with the presence of all basic amenities by being benefited through government schemes but also the 'distant dream' of providing education to their children is also being fulfilled.