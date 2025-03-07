CMFRI to felicitate women entrepreneurs on International Women’s Day

Kochi: On International Women’s Day, the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will honour two remarkable women entrepreneurs -- M.A. Akhilamol and Sangeetha Sunil, for their exceptional achievements in the fisheries sector.

This recognition celebrates their perseverance and entrepreneurial spirit, which enabled them to succeed despite challenges.

The felicitation ceremony will be held at the CMFRI headquarters on Monday as part of the Women’s Day celebrations.

Both Akhilamol and Sangeetha are beneficiaries of the CMFRI’s Science Technology and Innovation (STI) Hub project, an initiative funded by the Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi.

This program focuses on training, capacity building, and gender mainstreaming in fisheries, empowering entrepreneurs with cutting-edge skills and resources to innovate and thrive.

Akhilamol, from Kodungallur, ventured into fish farming to support her children’s education. After participating in CMFRI’s training programs, she transitioned into aquaculture, eventually establishing a consultancy service, Ponnoos Aqua Clinic, to guide others in the sector.

She now operates a thriving one-acre integrated fish farming unit near Kodungallur, cultivating sea bass, pearl spot, and mullet, alongside poultry rearing, vegetable farming, and floriculture. Her latest venture includes cage farming in the Kodungallur backwaters.

Meanwhile, Sangeetha, a resident of Nayaramabalam in Ernakulam district, carved a niche in fish value addition. Under her brand ‘Salt N Spicy,’ she specializes in an array of value-added products, including fish pickles, cutlets, chutney powder, and dry prawns.

Her focus on indigenous seafood varieties has garnered significant recognition, as seen in the overwhelming response to her stall at the recent CMFRI fish festival. She is also a regular supplier to CMFRI’s Agricultural Technology Information Centre (ATIC) sales counter.

The success stories of these entrepreneurs underline the transformative role of the STI Hub project and highlight how innovation and determination can create lasting impacts in the fisheries sector.