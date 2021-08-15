Coast Guard hoists tricolour at 100 islands to mark 75th I-Day

The Indian Cost Guard hoisted the national flag at 100 selected islands, both inhabited and uninhabited, off the mainland to mark the 75th Independence Day.

Out of these, 36 islands are off the west coast while 25 are off the east coast. The tricolour was also unfurled simultaneously at 24 islands of Andaman & Nicobar and at 15 islands of Lakshadweep & Minicoy.

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Coast Guard also conducted interaction programmes with fishermen, as well as tree plantation, cyclathon, walkathon, and other programmes at its various stations across India to evoke the feeling of patriotism.



The fourth-largest in the world, the Indian Coast Guard is entrusted with the duties of keeping the maritime frontier "Clean, Safe and Secure" and comprises 157 surface units and 66 air assets, with seven new generation ships added to its fleet in the last one year.



The force has saved 467 lives at sea in the last one year and 10,210 lives since its inception, or three lives every two days. In addition, 339 people were saved in last one year and overall 12934 personnel have been rescued till date by the service during various 'Aid to Civil Authority' operations.



It also created maritime history by dousing a raging fire onboard the Very Large Crude Carrier Motor Tanker New Diamond with about 2.7 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil off Sri Lanka, thereby averting a major ecological disaster in the region.

