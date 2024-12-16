Cold wave sweeps across Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Fifteen places in Odisha recorded temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius on Monday morning with Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district being the coldest at 1 degree Celsius.

The IMD on Monday forecast the continuance of the cold wave weather condition for the next two days. The weathermen said the prevailing cold weather was due to the dry and cold northwesterly winds flowing towards the State.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 10.9 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively, which is 5.1 degrees C and 3.5 degrees C below normal. The steel city of Rourkela recorded a minimum of 5.7 degrees Celsius in the plains. The mercury level fell to 4.8 degrees C at G Udaygiri in the hills.

The weather observatories placed inside Similipal National Park said the lowest of 1 degree Celsius was recorded at Upar Barakamuda.