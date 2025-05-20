Cong accuses Modi, Jaishankar of betrayal

New Delhi: The Congress Party intensified its criticism of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday, following his recent admission that India had informed Pakistan in advance about strikes on terrorist camps during the covert military initiative referred to as ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Addressing a press conference at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, party spokesperson and Media and Publicity Department Chairperson Pawan Khera alleged that the pre-strike disclosure enabled high-profile terrorists such as Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to flee before the operation was carried out.

“This revelation clearly suggests that the early warning to Pakistan allowed dreaded terrorists to escape. This is not diplomacy — this is espionage and betrayal,” Khera declared, further demanding accountability not only from Jaishankar but also from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The Prime Minister remained silent while a deal was struck over ‘Sindoor’. We reject such betrayal of the nation.”

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi also weighed in via social media platform X, accusing Jaishankar of maintaining a “damning silence.”

Gandhi questioned the operational consequences of the disclosure, asking, “How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew?” He added, “This wasn’t a lapse. It was a crime. And the nation deserves the truth.”

Khera further criticized Prime Minister Modi, referencing a past remark made during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister: “Samasya border pe nahi hai, Delhi mein hai”. Khera said this statement was now more relevant than ever, as the alleged information leak came directly from the capital.

Drawing parallels with past incidents, Khera accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of consistently compromising national security.

He referenced the 1999 IC 814 hijacking, alleging that the BJP government facilitated the release of Masood Azhar at the time, and now, once again, allowed him to escape through advance warning.