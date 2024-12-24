Congress Challenges Election Rule Amendments In Supreme Court

The Congress party has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, which they claim undermine the transparency and integrity of the electoral process.

The amendments, introduced by the Union Law Ministry on December 20, restrict public access to certain electronic documents, such as CCTV footage, webcasting recordings, and video footage of candidates, citing concerns over potential misuse. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the changes, asserting that the Election Commission—a constitutional body responsible for ensuring free and fair elections—cannot unilaterally alter such critical rules without public consultation.

In a tweet, Ramesh stated, “A writ has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the amendments. The Election Commission cannot be allowed to amend such a vital law in a brazen manner, especially when it curtails public access to information essential for electoral transparency.”

The government defended the move, with poll officials highlighting that the restricted materials remain accessible to candidates and can be sought through the courts if necessary. Officials also expressed concerns over the potential misuse of CCTV footage, which could compromise voter secrecy.

The Congress, however, called the amendments a vindication of its claims about the “rapidly eroding integrity” of the electoral process. Ramesh questioned the Election Commission's resistance to transparency and emphasized the need for legal action to safeguard democratic accountability.

The Supreme Court's intervention is now awaited as the debate over electoral transparency and accountability gains momentum.