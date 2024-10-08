Congress' character exposed: Sudhanshu Trivedi on 'unexpected slowdown' claims

New Delhi: BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the Congress, which alleged delay in updation of Haryana Assembly polls data on the Election Commission's website, saying the grand old party's "dubious" character has been "exposed".

Mounting up the attack, the BJP spokesperson told IANS that the Congress cannot blame the poll panel for its inevitable defeat in the Haryana Assembly polls.

Asserting that the Congress' claims are childish, Trivedi said: "Counting was underway and the grand old party's counting agents were present there. They have got an idea that they were losing."

Mocking Congress, he said it was surprising that everything was fine for the grand old party in Jammu and Kashmir but it did not like the same Election Commission in Haryana.

On Jammu and Kashmir polls, the BJP MP said: "Every political party should come forward and thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for holding the festival of democracy successfully."

He recalled that in 1990 even the governor was "afraid" to hoist Tricolour at Lal Chowk, but now election campaigns were held by candidates till late in the night.

"Sixty per cent voting was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir. An area like Chammb recorded 80 per cent turnout," he said, calling upon every political party to congratulate PM Modi.

He also advised SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to exercise caution as the Congress "wiped out" regional parties in Haryana, Assam and Karnataka.

However, Congress social media in-charge Supriya Shrinate said that in Haryana, the real picture is still unclear.

Earlier in the day, the Congress complained to the Election Commission (EC), alleging deliberate delay in updating leads and results in Haryana on the poll panel's website.

As the BJP in Haryana continued to maintain a comfortable lead, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi suggested that the Congress rework its election strategies, saying that the BJP was leading in Haryana despite an anti-incumbency wave.