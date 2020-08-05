Congress extends wishes for Ram Temple's 'Bhumi Pujan'

New Delhi, Aug 5: The Congress leaders on Wednesday extended their best wishes for the ground-breaking ceremony (Bhumi Pujan) to be held for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

"Best wishes for Ram Mandir's Bhumi Pujan. We hope that today's event will pave towards brotherhood and national unity. Jai Siya Ram," said the party's Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

The Congress has not been invited for the official ceremony at Ayodhya.The party's leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has expressed hope that the Ayodhya ceremony will be an occasion for "national unity, fraternity and cultural congregation".

"In Indian subcontinent and across the globe, Ramayan has put a stamp on every mind and the story of Lord Ram is a catalyst for connecting humanity," she said.

The'Bhumi Pujan' for the proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya will begin at 12.30 p.m. on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Temple by placing silver bricks at the auspicious time according to Vedic customs here.