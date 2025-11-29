'Congress has close connection with Naxals, anti-national people': MP CM

Bhopal: In a scathing attack on Congress, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday accused the grand old party of having a "close connection with Naxalites and anti-national people".

Chief Minister Yadav said that the "alliance between the Congress and Naxals has been a threat to national security."

In a post on the social media platform X, he said, "During the UPA government, the National Advisory Council (NAC) attempted to weaken the strict measures being taken by security forces against Naxalism."

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's leadership, the Centre's 'zero-tolerance' policy to eliminate Naxalism has reduced the number of Naxal-infested districts from 126 in 2014 to 11 in 2025.

CM Yadav's assertion comes at a time when the 60th edition of the All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police has kicked off in neighbouring state Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

Accompanied by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Ministers of State for Home Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka, and Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Union Home Minister Shah highlighted the conference's role in reviewing policing hurdles and charting a roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat' - a developed India fortified against emerging threats.

The Union Home Minister stated that the country has achieved significant progress in the last 11 years in its operations against radicalisation, extremism, insurgency and narcotics.

He reiterated the significance of the accuracy of intelligence, clarity of objectives, and synergy in action to shield the nation from new-age threats.

Home Minister Shah reiterated the Modi government's "permanent solutions" to longstanding issues - Naxalism, Northeast insurgency, and Jammu and Kashmir unrest - transforming them into integrated growth engines.

He called for a "360-degree attack" on narcotics, ensuring "not even an inch of space" for traffickers, aligning with the national goal of a drug-free India.

The conclave concludes on Sunday, with outcomes expected to shape national policing policies amid rising geopolitical tensions.



