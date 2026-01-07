Congress issues action plan for nationwide campaign to save MGNREGA

New Delhi: The Indian National Congress has finalised its action plan for a major countrywide agitation named “MGNREGA Bachao Sangram” to protest against what it calls the systematic demolition of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act through recent legislative changes.

The Coordination Committee of Congress, which is monitoring the campaign, held a meeting on January 5 and finalised a detailed action plan.

Four key documents have been circulated to all AICC General Secretaries, state in-charges and secretaries with instructions to immediately share them with Pradesh Congress Committees, District Congress Committees and Block Congress Committees before January 8.

The documents include a one-page pamphlet that states units must translate into local languages and print in large numbers for distribution.

These pamphlets are to be handed out during district-level press conferences scheduled for January 10, statewide dharnas on January 11 and panchayat-level chaupals planned between January 12 and 29.

Another document is a draft resolution opposing the changes to MGNREGA. It is to be circulated to all block and panchayat-level functionaries and moved for discussion and adoption in gram sabhas across the country on Republic Day, January 26.

A factsheet containing talking points comparing the original MGNREGA provisions with the new laws has also been prepared for internal circulation among party workers.

Additionally, a detailed task list for panchayat-level Congress workers during the January 12-29 period has been issued. All AICC General Secretaries, state in-charges and secretaries have been directed to attend preparatory meetings at state capitals on January 8.

During these meetings, state units must finalise translations and printing of materials, fix district-wise schedules and venues for the January 11 protests, and prepare plans to ensure the resolution reaches every gram sabha.

The communication emphasises that state-level connect centres linked to the National War Room will closely monitor and report on the implementation of activities at block and lower levels.



