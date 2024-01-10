Live
Congress leader wants Ghaziabad to be named after Yogi Adityanath
Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who has been going against the party line rather frequently these days, has now said that the city of Ghaziabad should be named 'Aditya Nagar' after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
He has said that till now, no district in Uttar Pradesh is named Aditya Nagar.
"If the name of Ghaziabad is to be changed, then it should be renamed Aditya Nagar after Yogi Adityanath. There is no harm in changing the name of Ghaziabad but what will be the name? Ghaziabad is a very popular name. But still, if the Uttar Pradesh government wants the name to be changed, I demand that it should be named after Yogi Adityanath," he said.
The Congress spokesman, when asked to react to Krishnam's suggestion, refused to comment.
It is noteworthy that the Municipal Corporation of Ghaziabad has passed a resolution to rename Ghaziabad. Corporation mayor Sunita Dayal said the proposal as well as the suggestions, which include three names -- Harnandi Nagar, Gaj Prastha and Doodheshwernath Nagar -- will be sent to CM Yogi Adityanath who will take a final call on the matter.
Hindu organisations have also put up their posters on the name boards of Ghaziabad at many places and have already demanded the change of name.
Besides, many public representatives and social organisations have also demanded change of name.