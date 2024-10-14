Congress Leadership Warns Maharashtra Unit Against Complacency Following Haryana Setback

In the wake of an unexpected defeat in Haryana's assembly elections, the Congress party's central leadership has issued a stark warning to its Maharashtra unit against complacency and overconfidence. This message was conveyed during a high-stakes meeting at party president Mallikarjun Kharge's Delhi residence, attended by senior Congress figures from Maharashtra.

The gathering, viewed as a critical strategy session for the impending Maharashtra Assembly elections slated for late 2024, saw party heavyweights Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge emphasizing the need for unity and diligent effort to challenge the ruling coalition. While not directly referencing the Haryana outcome, the implication was clear, according to inside sources.

Sunil Kanugolu, the party's poll strategist, provided a detailed briefing on Maharashtra's complex caste and community dynamics, offering crucial insights for the upcoming electoral battle in the 288-seat state assembly. The meeting also touched upon manifesto development, with ongoing discussions between Congress and its allies in Mumbai.

A significant portion of the strategy session focused on countering the BJP's alleged tactics of polarizing voters along caste and community lines and supporting rebel candidates to split anti-incumbency votes. The Congress aims to devise effective counter-strategies and maintain vigilant monitoring of opposition movements.

This strategic recalibration comes in the aftermath of the BJP's surprising victory in Haryana, where it secured 48 out of 90 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 46. The Congress, despite favorable exit polls, managed to win only 37 seats. This marks a historic third consecutive term for the BJP in Haryana, a feat unprecedented since the state's formation in 1966.

As the Maharashtra elections approach, the Congress leadership is clearly intent on learning from the Haryana experience, urging its state unit to remain unified, vigilant, and strategically prepared for the electoral challenges ahead.