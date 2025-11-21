Congress plans impeachment move against CEC

New Delhi: Congress is considering bringing an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the upcoming session of Parliament.

According to party sources, the Election Commission is not providing answers to the public and the Opposition’s questions regarding EVM machines, the revision of the voters’ list (SIR), and electoral transparency.

The Congress has once again accelerated its strategy to bring an impeachment motion against the Chief Election Commissioner during the forthcoming winter session of Parliament. Sources say that the party has intensified discussions on the impeachment issue with senior leaders of the INDIA alliance partners.