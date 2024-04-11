Congress plays diversionary tactics to divert attention from real issues: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday hit out at the Congress after the grand old party targetted the BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat over his income disclosures, saying it was aimed at diverting attention from the real issues concerning Kerala's state capital ahead of the elections.

Taking to X, the Union Minister said: "My public life spans over 18 years and is characterised by transparency. My income is derived solely from MP/minister salaries, perks, and interest/dividends from savings and investments. The sharp reduction in taxable income during the financial year 2021-22 was due to partnership losses incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic."

Rajeev Chandrasekhar also pointed at the "irony of the Congress discussing income disclosures" while the party's "first family faces trial for surreptitious property related controversies".

The Union Minister, without naming sitting Thiruvananthapuram MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, also took a dig at him, saying "a candidate had to resign as a minister due to illegal IPL interests".

"Despite numerous attempts by various opponents, including recent efforts after my entry into Thiruvananthapuram, my career in public service remains untainted. Such campaigns are an obvious attempt to distract voters from critical issues such as progress, development, jobs, skill development and investments," Rajiv Chandrasekhar added.

He further said the election should revolve around real issues that impact the lives of the people of Thiruvananthapuram and urged voters not to be swayed by diversionary tactics and focus on substantive matters.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar is locked in a triangular contest against Congress' Shashi Tharoor and former CPI MP, Panniyan Ravindran, in Thiruvananthapuram.