Congress pledges Rs 2,500 a month for women

New Delhi : The Delhi Congress on Monday announced the ‘Pyari Didi Yojana' to give monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to all eligible women in the city if it comes to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

To impress Delhi voters, the party also invited Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to the media briefing where he highlighted the success of a similar scheme in his state and called it a role model even for the BJP-ruled states.

“The ‘Pyari Didi Yojana’ will be approved in the very first Cabinet meeting of the Congress after it wins in Delhi,” said Shivakumar, seeking votes for the Congress based on the Karnataka model.

He shared details of the welfare model of the Congress implemented in his state, including monthly fi-nancial assistance to women and free travel for women in public buses.

“The Congress has delivered whatever promise it has made in any part of the country,” said Shivakumar, assuring Delhi women of the promised financial assistance.

He said the BJP has been mocking Congress’ guarantees claiming that the Karnataka government will go bankrupt, but the saffron party later copied the same model in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pra-desh, and Haryana.

“The financial assistance that the Congress is giving is meant to help people fight price rise and offer re-lief to troubled families,” he said, highlighting that the Congress has served the country for decades and is confident of returning to power in Delhi.

Qazi Nizamuddin, AICC in charge of the Delhi Congress unit, said, “The Congress has its credibility and today it is launching its first social scheme.”

The Congress is known for social welfare while the BJP has only been making false promises, including that of depositing Rs 15 lakh to each citizen’s bank account or generating jobs.

Calling the Rs 2,000 monthly assistance scheme “Gruha Lakshmi” in Karnataka a “success story”, he highlighted that the Congress government in the southern state approved the social welfare schemes in its first Cabinet meeting.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav also launched a tagline for the election campaign, “Hogi har zaroo-rat puri, Congress hai zaroori” (Congress is indispensable for fulfilling all basic needs).”

Yadav said over 1.2 crore women in Karnataka are getting Rs 2,000 in their bank accounts every month under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, 10 kg rice is being given free to 4 crore people in Karnataka and 1.89 lakh jobless youth are benefitting from Rs 216.93 crore being spent on schemes meant for them. “Each family in Karnataka is saving around Rs 4,000-5,000 every month, bringing a change in their lives, and schemes like these will be implemented in Delhi as well,” he said, highlighting that Congress has ful-filled its guarantees in Karnataka, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and did so earlier in Raja-sthan and Chhattisgarh.

He hit out at AAP’s former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, without naming him, for selling dreams to people but not doing anything to improve infrastructure in the city, including schools, power, and water.

Calling Kejriwal a “dream seller”, Yadav said the AAP has also failed to fight corruption as it had promised.