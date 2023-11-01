Live
- Heartfelt Karwa Chauth Wishes and Quotes to Strengthen Your Love Bond
- All govt schools to be provided with free water and electricity from today: CM announces
- Shooter Shriyanka finishes 4th, wins Olympic quota for India
- Apollo Cancer Centres introduces fastest and most precise Breast Cancer Diagnosis
- World Jellyfish Day 2023: Date, history and significance
- Diwali 2023: Deepavali History, Meaning and History of the Festival of Lights
- Vidit crushes Niemann to join pack of leaders
- Cong will win all assembly seats in joint Nizamabad district
- Hyd-based school team on study tour at Paramita School
- Cong’s Jaipal Reddy, two BJP corporators join BRS
Just In
Consecration ceremony of Ram temple to be live streamed
The consecration ceremony of Ram temple will be live streamed across the globe to enable devotees to watch the historical event. The Ram Temple...
The consecration ceremony of Ram temple will be live streamed across the globe to enable devotees to watch the historical event.
The Ram Temple Trust has made arrangements to set up television screens at temples in every village and town where live feed of the entire ceremony will be screened.
Trust members said this will also help to ease the pressure of footfall at Ayodhya.
Arrangements have been made for devotees across the country to perform bhajan-kirtan in their nearby temples and watch the live telecast of Lord Ram's consecration rituals.
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai said that a new office has been opened in Ayodhya for the exchange of information regarding the consecration ceremony.
Liaison officer Kaustubh Karmarkar has been appointed to this office. Other than a separate website for the event, WhatsApp and help desk numbers have also been issued by the Trust.