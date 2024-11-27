Constitution a guiding light, spirit of 'nation first': Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Constitution on Tuesday as a "guiding light" at a time of transformation for India, asserting that his government has strengthened constitutional values by taking a host of welfare measures to bring social and financial equality.

Modi described the Constitution as a "living stream" that has lived up to the needs and expectations of the country, including the challenge of Emergency, and said it will continue to guide the nation through the changing times.

Recalling the words of Rajendra Prasad in his concluding address to the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, Modi said he had stated that India does not need anything more than a group of honest people who will keep the country's interests above their own. This sentiment of 'nation first' will keep alive the Constitution for centuries to come," he said. Modi said the Constitution has now been fully implemented in Jammu and Kashmir and Constitution Day was celebrated there for the first time.

Opposition leaders demanded a debate on the Constitution in both Houses of Parliament, stressing it was needed in the light of the recent developments in the country.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said he and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi have written to the Chair in the two Houses requesting that a discussion should be held on the Constitution for two days in both Houses.

"Time should be allotted for that so that the good things about the Constitution can be discussed, and the wrong things that are happening today can also be discussed. Rahul Gandhi ji and I have written letters, we are waiting for the government's response," Kharge told PTI as the country celebrated the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh questioned if the Preamble of the Constitution is being implemented in letter and spirit. "Are people getting justice, liberty? Is there freedom of expression? Where is fraternity? Only bowing to the Constitution will not lead to it being followed," he said. Referring to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwaas, Sabka Prayaas', Singh said, "It will happen when confidence is instilled in every citizen from every community. Mr Prime Minister, follow what you are saying. Practice before you preach". "Incidents like Sambhal are repeatedly occurring. I am surprised that even Supreme Court judges and our retired Justice Chandrachud overlook the laws of this country and state that surveys are permitted as it is a matter of faith... Every individual in this country has equal rights to practice their religion and faith. The growing disharmony is a threat to the nation," Singh told PTI.

The BJP on Tuesday slammed Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he did not greet President Droupadi Murmu at an event held to mark Samvidhan Diwas in Parliament.

Posting two video clips purportedly of the event on X, the BJP said, "Rahul Gandhi is so arrogant that he did not even greet the President." It added, "Just because she comes from the tribal community, is a woman and Rahul Gandhi is the scion of Congress? What kind of a cheap mentality is this?"