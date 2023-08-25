Cops announces restrictions ahead of G20 Summit: Auto-rickshaws, taxis, and bus services affected

New Delhi: In view of the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police on Friday imposed a ban on auto-rickshaws and taxis from entering or operating in the New Delhi district from 5 a.m. on September 9 to 11:59 p.m. on September 10.

Addressing a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Surendra Singh Yadav stated that non-essential vehicles will be directed to use the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternate routes.

This restriction applies to Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs), which will not be allowed to enter Delhi. However, goods vehicles transporting Essential Commodities

like milk, vegetables, fruits, and medical supplies, with valid 'No Entry Permissions,' will have entry permission.

Interstate buses, on the other hand, will be granted entry into Delhi.

"These buses will have designated termination points along the Ring Road. Buses already present in Delhi will operate on the Ring Road and the road network beyond the Ring Road, heading towards Delhi's borders. These buses will be allowed to exit Delhi," stated the official.

Normal traffic, encompassing all types of commercial vehicles and buses already within Delhi, will be permitted on the Ring Road and roads beyond the Ring Road, leading to Delhi's borders.

Auto-rickshaws (TSRs) and taxis will be authorised to operate on road networks outside the New Delhi district. However, taxis carrying residents and tourists with valid hotel bookings within the New Delhi district will be allowed to operate within that district's road network.

Facilitation of passenger movement to the Airport, New Delhi Railway Station, and Old Delhi Railway Station will be ensured. Passengers are advised to follow suggested routes and allocate sufficient travel time.

Traffic entering the New Delhi District will be regulated, permitting authorized residents and vehicles to move within the district. Vehicles responsible for hotel, hospital, and other essential service-related tasks in the New Delhi District will be granted access following verification.

Identity documents must be carried by bonafide residents, authorised vehicles, and essential service providers mentioned above.

"General traffic, excluding goods vehicles and buses, will be permitted to enter Delhi from the Rajokari Border. This traffic will be rerouted from NH-48 to Rao Tula Ram Marg – Olof Palme Marg. No vehicular movement will be

allowed on NH-48 towards Dhaula Kuan," explained the official.

"All categories of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses, as well as local city buses like Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System (DIMTS) buses, will not be allowed to ply on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road, and inside the Pragati Maidan Tunnel starting from midnight on the night of September 7 until 11:59 p.m. on September 10," elaborated the official.