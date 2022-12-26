Cops find video of Shraddha asking Aaftab not to fight

New Delhi: In a significant breakthrough in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, sources in the Delhi Police claimed to have recently accessed a video of the accused Aaftab in conversation with Shraddha in which she is heard asking Aaftab 'not to quarrel'.

The purported video is believed to be from Mumbai, according to sources in the Delhi Police.

"Aaftab is being asked in this video not to fight," sources said.

Sources in Delhi Police said if the video turns out to be authentic then it would prove the allegations that Aaftab and Shraddha used to fight.

However, not much is being said about the video right now, sources added.

Sources in Delhi Police said they would get a face recognition test done in the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) so that Aaftab's presence in the video can be confirmed scientifically.

"This will be done so that Aaftab cannot deny that he is not part of the video," sources added.

According to police sources, a 3D image of Aaftab will be taken in this test.

Meanwhile, on Monday Aaftab, the prime accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case was brought to the Central Bureau of Investigation's CFSL lab in the national capital for a voice sampling test.