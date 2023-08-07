Corruption, dynasty Quit India, PM's swipe on Opposition

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stepped up attack on the Opposition that has rechristened itself as INDIA, saying it was an "obstacle" to India becoming a developed nation and that 'Bharat' was calling for corruption, dynast-based politics and appeasement to 'Quit India'. A day ahead of the debate in Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion against his government, Modi used 'Bharat' to describe the country and attacked 'INDIA' bloc by calling it "a grave threat" to the country.

Speaking at the National Handloom Day celebration at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Modi also said it is his government's endeavour to make India's handloom, Khadi and the textile sector a world champion. He also highlighted various steps taken by his government since 2014 for weavers and the handloom sector. Stressing that 'Vocal for Local' has become a mass movement, the prime minister called upon the textile sector and fashion industry to expand their scope and work to make India a USD 5 trillion economy. Modi said the country is witnessing the rise of a neo-middle class, which has created opportunities for the textile sector.

He also said a new revolution has come in the country regarding Swadeshi and urged people to take it further during the forthcoming festivals, including Raksha Bandhan, Ganesh Chaturthi, Dushera and Diwali. Speaking about the relevance of August 9, he said the date has been a witness to the biggest movement of India under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi who sent the message of Quit India to the British. The prime minister said the same mantra can be used now to chase away such elements that have become an obstacle as the nation resolves to build a ‘Viksit Bharat' or developed India. "We have a dream and commitment to make India a developed nation, but there are evils which have become obstacles...Entire India is echoing in one voice - corruption, dynasty, appeasement must Quit India," Modi said.

He underlined that these evils in India are a big challenge for the country and exuded confidence that the nation will defeat these evils. “The country will be victorious, the people of India will be victorious," he added. Highlighting the contribution of the handloom industry of India, Modi said the confluence of old and new defines the new India of today. "The India of today is not just 'Local for Vocal' but also providing a global platform to take it to the world," he said. The prime minister said that the turnover of Khadi and village industries was only around Rs 25,000-30,000 crore nine years ago but today it has reached more than Rs 1.30 lakh crore. The additional Rs 1 lakh crore has reached those associated with the handloom sector in villages and the tribals, he added. Modi reiterated the need to repeat the Swadeshi resolution to support weavers and handicraftsmen in the upcoming festivals.

He also said 'Ekta Mall' is being developed in every capital city of states by the government to promote handicraft and products. An Ekta Mall has already been set up at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. Referring to the rise of a neo-middle class in India, Modi said a huge young consumer class is being formed for every product and it presents a huge opportunity for textile companies, and said it is also the responsibility of these companies to strengthen the local supply chain and invest in it. "If we want to take advantage in the future, then we have to invest in local supply chain today. This is the way to build a developed India and realize the dream of a USD 5 trillion economy," he said. He asked the textile industry and the fashion world to increase the scope of thinking and work to make India one of the top thee economies of the world