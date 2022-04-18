  • Menu
Country is writing new stories of cleanliness today: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that public participation has provided a new energy in the development of the country and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is an example of this.

Prime Minister Modi said that be it construction of toilets or disposal of waste, preservation of heritage or competition for cleanliness, the country is writing new stories in the field of cleanliness today.


In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Public participation has provided a new energy in the development of the country and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is an example of this. Be it construction of toilets or disposal of waste, preservation of heritage or competition for cleanliness, the country is writing new stories in the field of cleanliness today."

The Prime Minister also shared that more than 11.5 crore toilets have been built to make the city and village open defecation free (ODF).

