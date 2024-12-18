Court gives man life term for raping minor

New Delhi: A Delhi court has sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for life for raping a minor, saying the convict "in a calculated manner" established physical relations and abandoned her on finding she was pregnant.

Additional sessions judge Anu Aggarwal said the convict did not deserve any leniency as the child born out of the assault would have to suffer the ignominy of being "stamped and tagged as an illegitimate child."

"The child has been stamped and tagged as an illegitimate child for the rest of her life and would be treated by society throughout her life. The child has also been forced to bear the trauma that she was born due to rape committed on her mother," the judge wrote in the order on December 16. Additional public prosecutor Arun K V sought the maximum punishment, arguing between 2016 and 2018, the convict, an auto driver, induced the 15-year-old girl into a relationship on the pretext of marriage and abandoned her when she had the child.

"This is not just a case of sexual violence but also a grave betrayal of trust. The victim was left to bear the trauma of motherhood and societal rejection. Both the victim and her child have been scarred for life by the convict's actions," the prosecutor said. The court was hearing the arguments on sentencing against the 27-year-old man convicted under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and provisions of the IPC.

The survivor was stated to be an "easy prey" with no family support, and being a minor she was unaware of the perpetrator's intentions. "The convict, in a very calculated manner, induced the minor into entering into sexual relations with him… The minor was forced to become a mother at the tender age of 17 years… The immense mental trauma that the victim and the child have to bear is unimaginable," the court said. The convict did not only exploit the minor survivor but also destroyed her future, leaving her and the child stigmatised by society, it said. Underlining the convict did not deserve any leniency, the court sentenced the convict to rigorous imprisonment for life, meaning imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life, along with a Rs 2 lakh fine, which would be paid to the survivor.

The court further granted a Rs 16.50 lakh "maximum compensation" to the survivor, saying she had to look after her child. "I am conscious of the fact that thevictim is untraceable. However, she deserves a respectable life and is required to be traced so that the compensation amount can be released to her," the judge said. The station house officer concerned was directed to make all possible efforts to trace her.