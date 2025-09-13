Court junks bail of woman held in acid attack case

New Delhi: A Delhi court has rejected the bail plea of a woman accused of aiding a man in forcing an acid-like corrosive substance down her wife’s throat in 2018, calling the allegations “grave and serious”.

Additional sessions judge Sushil Kumar said the accused, a distant relative of the victim, had intentionally evaded her arrest since 2018, despite knowing her status of a proclaimed offender.

The court was hearing a case against the accused, Suman, booked by the Shahbad Dairy police station under Sections 326 A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by acid or corrosive substances) and 328 (causing hurt by poison etc.), among other IPC provisions.

Advocate Aditi Drall, counsel for the complainant, opposed the bail plea.

The September 11 court order said, “FIR was registered on the statement of the victim, wherein she has levelled allegations against the applicant or accused Suman that she along with her mother-in-law had caught her (the victim), while her brother-in-law held her hair and the husband forcibly administered tezab (acid)- like substance in her mouth.”

It underlined that specific allegations levelled against the accused and said Suman was arrested in the present case on May 24 this year -- around eight years after the case was lodged -- indicating that she had “intentionally” evaded arrest since 2018.

“Considering the severity and the gravity of the offence, as well as the seriousness of the allegations, the possibility of jumping from bail cannot be ruled out, and the same would further delay the trial of the present case,” the court held.