Covid surge continues in J&K, 685 new cases

Covid surge continues in J&K, 685 new cases
Covid surge continues in J&K, 685 new cases

Covid continueS to surge in J&K on Thursday with 685 new cases and one death reported during the last 24 hours.

Covid continueS to surge in J&K on Thursday with 685 new cases and one death reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said that the new cases comprised 262 from the Jammu division and 423 from Kashmir division.

One Covid patient succumbed in Kashmir division taking the number of people killed by coronavirus in J&K to 4,766.

Since the pandemic started, 462,632 people were infected by coronavirus in J&K.

Authorities have made wearing of masks at public places mandatory in all 20 districts of the Union Territory.

