CPM leader Shiekh Khwajawali is no more
CPM senior leader Sheikh Khwajawali passed away on Monday.
The CPM leader, who was 85 years old, was suffering from old age health issues. He passed away at his daughter's house.
He was with the CPM party since Independence and has worked for the party till his end. Many CPM have expressed grief over the passing away of senior leader.
