  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

CPM leader Shiekh Khwajawali is no more

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

The CPM leader, who was 85 years old, was suffering from old age health issues

CPM senior leader Sheikh Khwajawali passed away on Monday.

The CPM leader, who was 85 years old, was suffering from old age health issues. He passed away at his daughter's house.

He was with the CPM party since Independence and has worked for the party till his end. Many CPM have expressed grief over the passing away of senior leader.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X