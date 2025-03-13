Creators must take the India story to the world, says Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday urged the creative industry to take India’s story to the world and contribute further to its economic growth.

Addressing the RISE//DEL Conference 2025, a three-day multidisciplinary event here that connects music, creative industries, and startups, the minister emphasised the need to put trust and authenticity at the centre of creative work.

He identified four aspects for the creative industry to contribute to India’s RISE in the Amrit Kaal: responsible content, innovative storytelling, skill development, and exporting Indian creativity.

He exhorted creators to focus on responsible, innovative content and emphasized the role of skills, storytelling, filmmaking, music production, gaming, and digital media in boosting India’s export earnings.

"RISE is the future of the content creator industry, and its contribution will be crucial to India’s rise in Amrit Kaal to become a developed nation. Tell your stories to the world, build your startups with confidence, and create a legacy for future generations. Together, the government and creators can shape the India story for the world," he said.

"The dreams that you create and nurture will ultimately meet reality. When all of you come together on one platform, it will help create significant stories for the future," the minister said.

He added that creators are India's digital ambassadors, taking the India story to the world, highlighting their role in shaping global perceptions and expanding India's cultural footprint.

Goyal highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's launch of Digital India a decade ago with the aim to ensure that even the remotest corners of India have the ability to create a new world of content creators, startups, and entrepreneurs.

He stated that access to low-cost data has been one of the key pillars of this government’s Digital India policy, making India the largest consumer of data globally. "Our data costs are a fraction of what they would be in Europe, the US, or any other developed country. When we combine low-cost data with the high-quality talent that India possesses, we have a revolution awaiting us in the field of creativity and technology," he said.

The minister underscored the vast opportunities in India's creative sector, which is rapidly evolving beyond traditional fields like film, drama, and theatre to encompass gaming, AI-driven content creation, and digital media. This industry has already become a multi-billion-dollar sector, employing a large number of people across the country, he added.

"The creative industry of the past - filmmaking, drama, and theatre - is now merging with futuristic technologies like gaming and AI to create new forms of entertainment," Goyal remarked.

He encouraged participants at RISE//DEL to leverage such engagements to develop a roadmap for future growth and development. He also recognized the role of influencers in bringing new technologies to the masses and helping connect people to India's rich history, traditions, and culture.

Goyal reiterated the government's role as a facilitator in helping individuals develop their own ideas and technologies. He highlighted India’s growing engagement with the international community in the fields of creativity, audio-visual arts, and content production, inviting artists from across the world to collaborate in India. "The more we engage with the world, the more opportunities will open up for Indian creators. Our artists are already being accepted globally, and through technology, we can reach every household across the world," he said.

Discussing the potential of creatively designed experiences to boost tourism, Goyal cited Mahakumbh as an example of how digital storytelling can attract global audiences.

"As you take the India experience to the world, it will generate greater curiosity and drive more tourists to India, contributing to the economy many times over," the minister said. He emphasised that the government was committed to creating the necessary on-ground experiences to ensure an exciting and enjoyable journey for visitors.