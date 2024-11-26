Crime Branch to probe attack on MLA Himanshu

Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Sunday took over the investigation of the cases related to the assault on Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo and clashes over disputes related to a market, ‘Biraja Haat’, near Biraja Temple in Jajpur district.The Crime Branch has taken over the investigation into the matter by registering a case in this regard.A special team, led by CID Deputy Superintendent of Police Saroj Kanta Mohanta, will conduct the probe.

It is pertinent here to mention that tension erupted in Jajpur following attack on Himanshu Sahoo allegedly by workers of Biju Janata Dal while he was on his way to attend a meeting at a government office at Budhaghat near Jajpur town on November 20. Sahoo alleged that the attack on him was orchestrated by senior BJD leader Pranab Prakash Das.

The workers had reportedly staged a road blockade protesting against the district administration’s decision to allow farmers and small traders to do business at Biraja Haat which has allegedly been shifted to another place for a project related to the renovation and development of the famous shrine Maa Biraja Temple.

A total of 16 cases have been registered at different police stations so far in this matter and 19 persons, including Bhaba Prakash Das, brother of BJD leader Pranab Prakash, have been arrested and forwarded to court.The Crime Branch has also taken over the investigation of two more cases registered at Jajpur Town police station over the allegations of a trader who accused the BJD workers, led by Bhaba Prakash, of attacking the farmers and traders at the market on November 21.

Meanwhile, the BJD leader and Opposition Chief Whip Pramila Malilk has accused the Odisha police of acting in a partisan manner in the case involving the alleged attack on the MLA. She alleged that police were harassing BJD leaders.