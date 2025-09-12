Cross-border arms smuggling module busted, kingpin held

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a cross-border organised arms smuggling module with the arrest of six persons.

Six sophisticated weapons and Rs 5.75 lakh have also been recovered from their possession, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said. The syndicate was operated by Mehakpreet Singh alias Rohit under the directions of his foreign-based handlers.

During the operation by Amritsar police, multiple recoveries were made at different stages of investigation, he said.

“Pargat Singh was initially arrested with two weapons from cross-border consignments. Further investigation led to the arrest of Ajaybir Singh, Karanbir Singh and Shri Ram with additional weapons,” the DGP said in a post on X. Mehakpreet, the kingpin of the module, was arrested from Goa with three weapons.