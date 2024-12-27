Cuttack: Man stabs wife to death

Cuttack: A man allegedly stabbed his wife to death in Cuttack on Wednesday, and then when he was trying to slit his own throat, he was overpowered by his neighbours, police said. The incident took place at Siddheswar Sahi in Lalbag police station area.

Biswajit Mallick and Bishnupriya Mallick, both in their mid-30s, got married in 2019 after dating for a couple of years. They also had a four-year-old daughter, but their relationship had been rocky since the beginning. While Biswajit was a local businessman, Bishnupriya was a con-stable posted in the Cyber Cell of the Odisha Police’s Crime Branch.

“They started fighting over a trivial issue in the afternoon and in a fit of rage, Biswajit stabbed Bishnupriya repeatedly with a kitchen knife. After profusely bleeding, Bishnupriya died on the spot,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) P K Rout said.

“A terrified Biswajit then tried to slit his own throat with the same knife. He was, however, over-powered by the neighbours who had by then gathered at the spot,” he said. After admitting Biswajit to a nearby hospital, police registered a case and sent his wife’s body for post-mortem.

Their family told the police that they were planning to get separated and seek divorce.