Cyclone likely to weaken into deep depression

Chennai: Cyclone Ditwah is expected to weaken into a deep depression, and the weather system would be centred over southwest Bay of Bengal within a minimum distance of 30 km from the coasts of North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry within 24 hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

In an update about the Cyclone, the Met office said the Cyclone Ditwah is located about 90 km southeast of Cuddalore, 120 km northeast of Karaikal, 90 km southeast of Puducherry, 170 km northeast of Vedaranniyam and 150 km southeast of Chennai.

"The minimum distance of the centre of the cyclone from north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts is about 80 km. It is very likely to move nearly northwards parallel to North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and weaken into a deep depression during the next 3 hours." the bulletin issued by the Met office late on Sunday said.

Earlier in the day, sharp showers lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu, while three persons died in rain-related deaths, the TN government said.

With heavy rainfall pounding Cauvery delta districts in the state, Ramanathapuram and Nagapattinam districts bore the brunt. Normal life continued to be affected in the coastal towns of Rameswaram and Nagapattinam as heavy rainfall inundated several low-lying areas.

Due to the impact of the cyclone, heavy to very heavy rain in a few places and extremely heavy rainfall are likely to occur over Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts and Puducherry and Karaikal over the next 24 hours.

Private weather bloggers said Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Ranipet districts may have some rains as the cyclone moves closer to Chennai later. "Some clouding is expected to come back by Monday morning. The cyclone may bring in some more rains before fizzling out in open sea," they said.

Due to the impact of the cyclone, the weather office predicted heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Vellore districts during the next 24 hours. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram districts and Puducherry, it said.