Defence Exports Rise 23 Times Share of ‘Made in India’ Products in Defence Procurement Up

New Delhi: India's defence exports have reached an all-time high, surging from Rs. 686 Crore in FY 2013-14 to nearly Rs. 16,000 Crore in FY 2022-23. This remarkable 23-fold increase reflects India's progress in the global defence manufacturing sector. With exports reaching more than 85 countries, India’s defence industry has shown its capability of design and development to the world, with 100 firms exporting defence products at present.

To give a push to defence exports, Government has taken a number of policy initiatives and brought reforms over the last 9 years. Export procedures have been simplified and made industry-friendly with end-to-end online export authorisation curtailing delays and bringing Ease of Doing Business.

Further, the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives have helped the country by encouraging indigenous design, development and manufacture of defence equipment in the country, thereby reducing dependency on imports in the long run. The expenditure on defence procurement from foreign sources has reduced from 46% of overall expenditure in 2018-19 to 36.7% in December, 2022.

India, once known primarily as a defence equipment importer, now exports a wide range of major platforms, including aircraft like the Dornier-228, artillery guns, Brahmos Missiles, PINAKA rockets & launchers, radars, simulators, armoured vehicles, etc. The global demand for India's indigenous products, such as the LCA-Tejas, Light Combat Helicopters, Aircraft Carriers, and MRO activities, is also on the rise.

