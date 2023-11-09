Live
Just In
Dehradun Heist: Robbers strike at jewellery store, decamp with valuables worth Rs 15 crore
Robbers looted ornaments worth more than Rs 15 crore from a Reliance Jewels store at Rajpur Road in Dehradun on Thursday. The entire store was looted within 10 minutes during a VVIP movement.
Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP), Dehradun, Ajay Singh has formed four teams led by Circle Officer-level officials to uncover the incident.
Sources said that the police found some "important clues" in the initial investigation, which are pointing towards the possibility of involvement of some Bihar-based gang in the incident.
The SSP said that the police have interrogated several people including the staff of the store.
According to sources, the incident took place in the morning, when robbers entered the store wearing masks and helmets, and started beating up the staff.
The SSP said that robberies with similar pattern have been carried out at Reliance Jewels stores in different states.