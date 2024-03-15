Live
- Singapore Smash TT: Sharath Kamal loses to World No. 6 in quarterfinals
- Farmer shot dead in Bihar's Samastipur
- First Cut Film Factory presents ‘Arjunudi Geetopadesam’ with Varalakshmi Sarathkumar in the lead
- LS polls 2024: Ace pollster analyses impact of CAA, Rahul’s Nyay Yatra
- Men must help wives in kitchen: Sudha Murty's advice to young couples
- Mumbai abuzz about Big B's health: Admitted to hospital, undergoes angioplasty
- IIT Kanpur organises 'Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training'
- BSP pledges to regain lost glory on Kanshi Ram’s anniversary
- Megastar’s ‘Vishwambhara’ gathers steam with star-studded cast
- Mythri Movie Makers announces collaboration with Ajith for ‘Good Bad Ugly’
Just In
Delete tweets against BharatPe, its Chairman: Delhi HC tells Ashneer Grover
The Delhi High Court on Friday directed Ashneer Grover, Co-founder and former managing director of fintech firm BharatPe, to take down his tweets against the company and its officials within 48 hours.
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed Ashneer Grover, Co-founder and former managing director of fintech firm BharatPe, to take down his tweets against the company and its officials within 48 hours.
The court also told Ashneer to delete his tweet in which he called Rajnish Kumar, Chairman of the BharatPe Board and former State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman, as “petty people”.
Ashneer had posted on X that, “The SBI Chairman seems to be 'petty people'. And something very wrong at their core. I learnt it the hard way. So did SC.”
The court directed that tweets and posts made by Ashneer and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover “should be taken down within 48 hours”.
The court observed that Ashneer continued to post defamatory posts about BharatPe and its officials and directors, “despite several court orders restraining Ashneer as well as his own previous undertaking.”
Ashneer’s social media posts were violative of the letter and spirit of the previous orders of the court and the said undertaking, the court noted.
Ashneer has earlier written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), asking the Central Bank to initiate an investigation into the shareholding of BharatPe.
Earlier this week, the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) dismissed Ashneer’s challenge to its jurisdiction on its power to decide on the claw back of his shares in the fintech unicorn BharatPe he co-founded.