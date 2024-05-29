Live
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Testing New Meta AI Feature for Quick Image Generation
- Viksit Bharat never possible without Viksit Bengal, says PM Modi
- CABI announces top 30 women blind cricketers for selection trials at Bhubaneshwar
- A 15-year-old girl allegedly commits suicide at her residence
- Vaani Kapoor seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain
- Essential tips for managing diabetes during summer heatwaves
- Paree Sanitary Pads promotes period-friendly workplaces
- Spreading awareness
- Educating students about menstrual hygiene
- IIT Bombay, TCS to develop India’s 1st Quantum Diamond microchip imager
Just In
Delhi: 17 cars gutted in parking lot fire
Highlights
As many as 17 cars were gutted after a fire broke out in a parking lot in east Delhi’s Mandawali area, a fire department official said on Wednesday, adding that no one was injured in the incident.
According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a blaze at a parking lot in Saraswati Kunj Apartment, near Mandawali police station, was received at 1:17 a.m. on Wednesday.
“Total eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was in 17 vehicles (four-wheeler) from which two vehicles burnt completely whose registration number was also not traced out,” said DFS Chief Atul Garg.
“The flames have been doused and the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained,” Garg added.
