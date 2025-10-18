Live
Delhi BJP hosts Diwali ‘Mangal Milan’, leaders extend festive greetings
New Delhi: The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday celebrated its annual Diwali ‘Mangal Milan’ with journalists and party leaders at the newly inaugurated state office on Deendayal Upadhyay Marg.
The event was chaired by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor coordinated the ceremony.
Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, BJP co-incharge Alka Gurjar and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi joined the leadership in extending Diwali greetings to media persons and residents of Delhi.
Senior party leaders, including MPs Manoj Tiwari, Yogendra Chandolia, Bansuri Swaraj, former Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan and Vijay Goel, along with several MLAs, councillors, NDMC members and office bearers were also present.
Addressing the gathering, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that under the current leadership, Delhi is witnessing a Diwali that balances tradition with environmental responsibility.
He highlighted in his address that after years of legal restrictions, the party successfully advocated for the use of green firecrackers before the Supreme Court.
“Today, Delhi’s Chief Minister is lighting over 1.5 lakh diyas at Kartavya Path, creating history,” he added.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta thanked the people of Delhi and the media for their support, stating that after 27 years, the BJP government in the capital reflects the public mandate.
She urged citizens to celebrate a “green and proud Diwali” and participate in building a happier and environmentally conscious Delhi.
Alka Gurjar said this Diwali marks a phase of renewed enthusiasm under a “triple-engine” government delivering rapid development.
National spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi remarked that for the first time in decades, Delhi is witnessing a festival aligned with cultural pride and faith, led by a government rooted in Sanatan values.
The event featured traditional delicacies from old Delhi, Bihar’s litti chokha, Rajasthan’s dal baati, Karnataka dosas and the popular Green Park tea, served to attending journalists in a festive atmosphere.