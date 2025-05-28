Delhi celebrates 11 yrs of Modi govt, State's 100 days

New Delhi: A special discussion programme was held at Bharat Bharatam in the national capital to mark 11 years of service by the Central Government and to review the 100-day action plan and achievements of the newly formed Delhi Government. The event witnessed the presence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, senior officials, policy experts, and representatives from various sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has successfully advanced the vision of development, trust, and a "nation first" approach. She highlighted flagship initiatives such as Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Ayushman Bharat, and India's influential role on international platforms like the G-20 as examples of the country’s evolving global identity.

"Prime Minister Modi's leadership has not only positioned India as a resilient global power but also demonstrated unwavering commitment to citizen welfare through bold initiatives such as Operation Sindoor," Gupta stated.

The Chief Minister also lauded the contributions of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, noting that his three-year tenure has significantly strengthened governance and transparency in Delhi. Initiatives undertaken during his term include Yamuna river rejuvenation, action against unauthorized constructions, and key infrastructure upgrades. Efforts were also directed at enhancing peace and public safety across the capital.

Gupta underscored the Delhi Government’s focus on public welfare in its first 100 days. “Every cabinet minister and MLA has worked tirelessly with a spirit of service to restore broken systems and return Delhi to a path of good governance and development,” she said.

Describing the initial 100 days as a turning point, the Chief Minister highlighted major policy decisions and reforms, including a record-breaking ₹1 lakh crore budget aimed at infrastructure development.

In the health sector, the government rolled out Ayushman Bharat in Delhi, granting health coverage to millions. Additionally, the Vaya Vandana Yojana was launched, offering free health insurance of up to ₹10 lakh to senior citizens above 70 years. Infrastructure improvements include the establishment of 1,139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, 11 integrated public health labs, and nine critical care hospital blocks.

To combat climate change and rising temperatures, the Delhi Government launched the Delhi Heat Action Plan 2025 and approved cloud seeding trials to mitigate air pollution. Public hearing camps are now being held across districts every Saturday to directly address citizens’ concerns, alongside efforts to streamline the grievance redressal system.In a bid to empower women, the government approved the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, and increased minimum wage rates, benefiting approximately 40 lakh workers across the city.

Concluding her address, Chief Minister Gupta reaffirmed her government’s commitment to service, transparency, and accessibility. “Our mission is to make Delhi a model of cleanliness, safety, and sustainable development. This is our vision of a truly developed capital,” she said.