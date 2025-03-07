  • Menu
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Takes Aim At Kejriwal's 'Sheeshmahal' Legacy At India Today Conclave

Highlights

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta distances herself from predecessor Arvind Kejriwal's governance style, declaring she won't work from a "sheeshmahal" while emphasizing her commitment to public accessibility and responsible use of taxpayer resources.

At the India Today Conclave on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta subtly criticized her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the "sheeshmahal" controversy that dogged the former AAP leader's administration.

"I am not the kind of Chief Minister who sits and works in a sheeshmahal. I am the kind of Chief Minister who is present with the public 24x7 and works accordingly," Gupta stated during an interview with India Today TV News Director Rahul Kanwal.

When questioned about navigating the potential "boys club" dynamics within her cabinet—particularly with ministers like Parvesh Verma who defeated Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency—Gupta maintained a diplomatic stance. She emphasized that they operate as "Team Modi," with each member taking their responsibilities seriously.

Responding to suggestions that she might be easier to "control" than her male counterparts, Gupta firmly declared, "The public controls us. We all work for the public." She welcomed guidance from her colleagues while emphasizing her accountability to Delhi's citizens.

The first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh reiterated her decision not to occupy the controversial official residence. "I have no right to utilize the public's hard-earned money for my leisure and comfort," she explained, adding that the property belongs to Delhi's citizens and will be repurposed for their benefit.

Gupta maintained that effective public service doesn't require luxurious accommodations: "I don't think one needs a massive house or an office to work for the public. The public also wants their representative to be present among them, so they can easily access them."

