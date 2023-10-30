Live
- TVS Motor logs Rs 536.55 crore PAT
- Air Pollution: 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to run in all 70 Delhi assembly constituencies on Nov 2
- RBI fines 3 Gujarat banks for breach of norms
- Killing of non-local labourer will not go unpunished: J&K Lieutenant Governor
- Extreme heat projected to increase cardiovascular deaths: Study
- Men's ODI WC: Farooqi, Rahman star with ball as Afghans restrict Sri Lanka to 241
- Datta Peeta row comes to forefront yet again, Sri Rama Sena opposes Islamic rituals
- Hundreds of patients, people stuck in Gaza: UN
- Bengal school job case: CBI gears up to question WBBPE President
- Telangana students make mark at Fistball Championship in Chennai
Delhi court dismisses AAP MLA's appeal against conviction in principal's assault case
A Delhi court on Monday dismissed an appeal filed by Seelampur Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Abdul Rehman and his wife Asma against their conviction in a case of allegedly assaulting a school principal in 2009.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal had convicted the couple on April 29 under charges of assaulting and criminally intimidating.
Jaspal had, however, given them the benefit of probation for a year imposing a condition of maintaining peace and good behaviour, and refraining from any criminal activity.
Special Judge Geetanjali Goel on Monday also dismissed an appeal by the victim Razia Begum, who had approached the court contesting for the enhancement of the punishment.
Asma, according to the prosecution, had slapped Begum for not allowing the former’s daughter to commute to the school by a scooter, and for not being able to make provisions for safe parking of the vehicle.
Begum has also alleged that Rehman, along with other individuals, had entered the school premises unacceptably and had threatened to kill her, abused her with an intention to outrage her modesty.