Delhi ED brigades search properties of AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, associates

The Enforcement Directorate ( ED) on Tuesday (August 26, 2025) conducted searches at the house of Delhi Health Minister( former) and Aam Aadmi Party( AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj and several others in an alleged plutocrat laundering case. Raid in connection with Saurabh Bharadwaj ED search was in progress at 13 locales in public capital, ED sources

The raids, sources said, were being conducted AAP Delhi ED investigation in connection with alleged irregularities in some health infrastructure projects during the previous AAP dispensation in the national capital.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister (Former) and senior AAP leader, Manish Sisodia, an accused in the case, slammed ED raids AAP leader as a “political act” aimed at deflecting attention from the controversy over PM Narendra Modi’s degree.

“Yesterday the whole country was asking Modi ji about his degree. When the truth was coming out, they could not face it and thus today, they have diverted attention by a Enforcement Directorate raids on Saurabh Bharadwaj. The question that the entire country is asking – is Modi ji’s degree real? Since they didn’t have the courage to answer, cases have been launched against AAP leaders, raids have begun,” Mr Sisodia tweeted on X.

Mr. Sisodia further stated that Saurabh Bharadwaj was not a minister during the time the alleged scam took place. “If someone really wants to look at the facts, they will know that like their degree, all these cases are also bogus,” he added.

Mr. Sisodia also cited earlier AAP corruption probe cases against AAP leaders, including Satyendar Jain, who, in his words, “was put behind bars for three years while CBI, ED dug through files but couldn’t find anything.”