Live
- Buggana Rajendranath Reddy reviews on conduction of Assembly meetings
- KCR asks MPs to raise voice for 33 per cent reservations to BCs and Women
- BJP to undertake Cauvery Rakshana Yatra in the Cauvery basin yatra: Basavaraj Bommai
- We will hold DCP-SPs responsible and take action: CM warns
- Almonds voted as the top snacking choice as a part of a healthy diet in India
- Tollywood drugs case: Navdeep gets relief, TS HC orders police not to arrest him
- BRS Parliamentary Party meeting underway at Pragathi Bhavan
- PM Shri Narendra Modi Laid the Foundation Stone for Rs. 49,000 Crore Petrochemicals Project at BPCL's Bina Refinery in MP
- How Online Platforms Like OdinSchool Are Democratizing Education: Shruti Jayakumar, Director, OdinSchool
- Supreme Court refuses to urgently list plea seeking legal action against Stalin Jr over his controversial statements on 'Sanatan Dharma'
Just In
Delhi excise policy case: 'Will not insist Kavitha's appearance for next 10 days', says ED in Supreme Court
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday submitted before the Supreme Court that it will not insist BRS MLC K. Kavitha to appear in its national capital office in connection with the ongoing probe into the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case till September 26.
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday submitted before the Supreme Court that it will not insist BRS MLC K. Kavitha to appear in its national capital office in connection with the ongoing probe into the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case till September 26.
An oral undertaking to the above effect was made before a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju, appearing for the anti-money laundering probe agency.
“She has appeared twice. If she is busy, we will extend the date by another 10 days,” submitted ASG Raju as the court decided to defer hearing her plea for September 26.
The daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was summoned by ED on September 14 to appear in its national capital office on Friday for the purpose of attending the ongoing probe against the AAP-led Delhi government's now scrapped liquor policy.
Notably, four other accused -- YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, his son Raghava Reddy, former Aurobindo Group Director P. Sarath Chandra Reddy and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s close aide Dinesh Arora -- have turned approvers in the case.
Kavitha was earlier questioned by the ED on March 11, 20 and 21 for nine-ten hours on every occasion.
She has petitioned the Supreme Court challenging the summons issued by the ED and sought for protection against arrest.
The top court is likely to take up her plea for further hearing on September 26.