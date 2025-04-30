'Delhi Fee Act' to curb arbitrary hikes in schools

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at regulating private school fees, the Delhi Cabinet has approved the ‘Delhi School Fee Act’, a landmark bill intended to curb arbitrary fee hikes in the capital’s private educational institutions. This development follows months of sustained protests and appeals from parents across the city.

Announcing the decision at a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood stated that the new legislation will enforce strict guidelines on how private schools can revise their fee structures. “No school will be allowed to increase fees arbitrarily. A structured committee, including parents, will be mandatory before any fee hike is implemented,” said Sood.

Under the provisions of the new bill, a three-tier committee system will be established to review and approve any proposed fee increases. The first level will be at the school, comprising school management, five parents (selected via lottery), and representatives from the education department. Each school-level committee will determine fees for a three-year period, with mandatory inclusion of at least one family from the SC/ST category.

Decisions must align with 18 specified criteria. If consensus is not achieved at the school level, the matter will escalate to district-level and subsequently state-level committees. Additionally, if 15% or more of the parents oppose the initial decision, they have the right to appeal.The new act includes strict penalties for non-compliance. Schools that bypass the process or violate provisions could face fines ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh, or even government takeover in severe cases.

Education Minister Sood criticised previous Delhi governments for their inaction, stating, “From 1973 till now, there was no mechanism to regulate fee hikes in private schools. In just 65 days, the BJP-led Delhi government has taken decisive action.”

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the government's commitment to education reform. “This is a matter of great relief for Delhi’s parents. Our government listened, took action, and has delivered a permanent solution,” Gupta said.

Notably, the bill will directly impact over 1,677 private schools across Delhi and is expected to bring increased transparency and accountability to the education sector.