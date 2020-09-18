Delhi High Court refuses plea seeking clarification on extending interim orders

New Delhi:The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to entertain an application seeking clarification on the full bench's earlier order extending all interim orders, including bails and paroles, passed by it.

A three judge Bench of the high court presided by Chief Justice D. N. Patel and Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh declined to hear the petition filed by a person who was released from the prison after 10 years. In the petition, he had alleged that due to some lack of clarification in the court's order, the police was allegedly forcing him to surrender.

Appearing for the Delhi Police, Delhi government senior standing counsel Rahul Mehra argued, "Why are they making a background, if they want to seek clarification they can come to court honestly, why are they saying that the police is asking them to surrender."

After hearing the arguments of Mehra and senior Advocate Vivek Sood, appearing for the petitioner, the bench asked the petitioner if he wished to withdraw the petition, to which the counsel agreed.

Following which the court dismissed the said application as withdrawn and said, "After canvassing some arguments and after hearing Mr Rahul Mehra, Lead counsel for the Government of NCT of Delhi, the counsel for the petitioner seeks to withdraw the petition, the permission so is granted....The petition is thereby dismissed as withdrawn."

On August 24, the three judge Bench of the high court extended all the interim orders passed by it and its subordinate courts till October 31 in both the criminal and civil matters pending before it.

"We will extend it till end of October," the three-judge bench of the high court headed by the Chief Justice said.

The said interim orders include the interim bail, parole, etc. While hearing in the matter was underway, Chief Justice D. N. Patel said, "We will be slowly starting the physical hearing with the consent of all."

The said orders were passed keeping in view the outbreak of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.