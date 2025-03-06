Delhi: NDMC to open property tax collection offices on weekends as well

New Delhi: Looking to boost collection, New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) property tax collection counters as well as tax office will remain open on Saturdays and Sundays in March, an official said on Thursday.

The civic agency NDMC oversees about 15,600 properties in its jurisdiction, including approximately 1,600 government-owned and around 14,000 private ones.

Of these, 1,000 properties are exempt from taxation. As of mid-February 2024-25, Rs 807 crore had been collected from 9,600 taxable properties, with the tax submission deadline for the financial year set for March 31.

The NDMC aims to collect Rs 1,150 crore from property tax in 2024-25, compared to Rs 1,030 crore collected in 2023-24.

As per official records, at least 3,200 taxpayers have not paid their taxes amounting around Rs 200 crore for three consecutive years despite repeated notices. As a result, NDMC has served them reminders and show-cause notices, urging them to pay their legitimate dues immediately, or face coercive action.

Under NDMC regulations, a 30-day show cause notice is issued to 380 defaulters, followed by additional reminders. If there is no response or payment within the 30-day period, the Council may take action, such as property attachment, sealing, or account attachment.

To facilitate the taxpayers and provide sufficient opportunity to interact with the tax officers, the civic agency’s Tax Department at Headquarter Palika Kendra at Sansad Marg and three Tax Collection Counters at different location - Gole Market, R.K. Puram and Sansad Marg - shall remain open on Saturday and Sunday except any Gazetted Holiday.

These NDMC Collection Counters will also entertain payments from residents/service users/electricity and water consumers of NDMC area for their outstanding electricity and water bills and Estate Properties dues.

An official said, “All service users and citizens NDMC should avoid last hour rush and waiting by planning their property tax, electricity, water bills and estate dues’ deposition well in time.”

He said residents/tax payers/service users of the NDMC area may also make their payments through online mode,

The NDMC area constitutes the core of the city. This is the old imperial Delhi, the capital established in 1911. It includes the Government of India headquarters, government housing, private housing, the Central Business District of the city; and prominent institutional areas. The area is characterised by wide roads, parks and gardens.

An area of about 28 sq km within the overall extent of 42.74 sq km of the NDMC area, is occupied by the planned city of ‘Lutyens New Delhi’. Within this, about 22.3 sq km is designated as the Lutyens Bungalow Zone which has strict regulations to check the height of buildings and conserve the heritage character of other buildings.