Delhi outcome would have been different if AAP-Cong had tied up: Kishori Lal Sharma

Amethi : As the BJP maintains a commanding lead in the Delhi Assembly elections, Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma has suggested that the outcome would have been different had an alliance been formed between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress.

Speaking on the election results, Sharma emphasised that the Congress had been performing well in Delhi, particularly in increasing its vote share.

"The Congress is doing good in the national Capital. If there had been an alliance, the result would have been different," he stated.

Sharma’s comments reflect the belief that the lack of an alliance between the two parties has impacted the overall result.

Sharma also shared his views on why the AAP is trailing in Delhi, pointing to the party's perceived failures.

"The public is very intelligent and aware. They don't just rely on one individual. The person who presented himself as the ‘Aam Aadmi’ has now grown to such a level, and it is his own image that has been hurt. This is why they are in this condition," Sharma explained, referring to the AAP’s leader Arvind Kejriwal and the impact of his evolving political persona.

Dwelling on the larger dynamics of the Congress and its relationship with other political parties, Sharma acknowledged the ongoing rift, stating that the party’s organisational strength is not as robust as it should be.

"We are continuously working on strengthening the organisation. These results will not disappoint us; instead, they will serve as a lesson. We will work harder, engage with the people, and prepare for the next Assembly elections," Sharma added.

The Congress leader also reacted on the Milkipur Assembly bypoll, where the Congress supported the Samajwadi Party (SP).

"Our support was with Akhilesh Yadav," he concluded.

In terms of the election results, the BJP is poised for a clear majority in Delhi, leading with 48 seats compared to the AAP's 22. Although the vote share gap between the two parties has narrowed, with BJP holding 44.76 per cent and AAP 43.77 per cent, it seems the BJP will retain control.

In Milkipur, BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan made history with a stunning victory margin of 42,886 votes, surpassing previous records and securing a decisive win in a constituency with a history dating back to 1967.