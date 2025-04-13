Delhi Politics Heats Up As AAP Accuses CM's Husband Of Running Shadow Government

A new political controversy has erupted in Delhi after Aam Aadmi Party leader and Opposition Leader Atishi alleged that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's husband is secretly controlling the capital's administration. Atishi shared an image on social media purportedly showing Manish Gupta chairing a meeting with high-ranking officials from multiple civic departments, including MCD, DJB, PWD, and DUSIB.

"Look at this photo carefully. The person taking the meeting of officers from MCD, DJB, PWD and DUSIB is Manish Gupta, husband of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta," Atishi posted. She drew parallels to rural governance scenarios where husbands of elected women Sarpanches informally take charge of administrative responsibilities.

"Earlier we heard that when women became Sarpanches in villages, their husbands would handle all government work, claiming women couldn't manage administrative duties. But this must be the first time in the country's history that a woman has become Chief Minister while her husband manages all government business," she added.

Atishi connected recent administrative challenges in Delhi—including power outages and increasing private school fees—to what she characterized as the Chief Minister's minimal involvement. "Does Rekha Gupta not know how to handle government work? Is this why Delhi faces daily power cuts? Is Rekha unable to manage power companies? Is this why private school fees are increasing? Is Rekha unable to handle the education department? This is extremely dangerous," she argued.

The BJP quickly responded to these accusations. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva condemned Atishi's remarks as insulting, defending the Chief Minister's political credentials: "Atishi, as a woman yourself, it's surprising you're insulting another woman leader. Rekha Gupta has worked her way up from DUSU Secretary to Delhi CM. Her husband supporting her is neither illegal nor unethical."

Sachdeva countered by referencing comparable situations within AAP, specifically mentioning former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, who addressed the public from the CM's office following her husband's arrest. "Was that not an insult to democracy?" he questioned.