Delhi records 1,652 Covid cases, 58 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: With 1,652 new coronavirus cases and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capitals total Covid-19 tally rose to 1,18,645 cases and 3,545 deaths on Thursday.

According to Delhi government's daily health bulletin, as many as 97,693 people have recovered so far, over five times the number of active cases, which stand at 17,407. A total of 1,994 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

On June 23, the city had witnessed the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases, but the numbers have come down steadily since then despite the number of tests increasing.

Testing numbers in the city have also gone up since the commencement of rapid antigen tests last month. Over 5,896 RT-PCR and 14,329 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted on Thursday.

Currently, 3,819 beds are occupied in the hospitals out of a total capacity of 15,364 beds, 2,113 in the dedicated COVID Care Centres out of 9,284 and 171 in the dedicated COVID Health Centres as against the availability of 554 beds. Over 9,652 people are under home isolation.

The number of containment zones in the national capital stood at 658. Last week, the number of containment zones increased by more than 150 after the city government decided to break the existing hotspots into smaller clusters for better surveillance.