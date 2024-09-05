  • Menu
Delhi: Six year-old boy sexually assaulted

Delhi: Six year-old boy sexually assaulted
New Delhi: A six-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by his 35-year-old neighbour in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, officials said on Wednesday.

New Delhi: A six-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by his 35-year-old neighbour in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri area, officials said on Wednesday.

The matter came to the fore on Tuesday when the boy revealed that he was touched in an appropriate manner by the neighbour on Sunday, they said. A case was registered under the POCSO Act and the accused Balram Dass alias Kalu was arrested on Tuesday night. When the police team was taking Kalu to the police station, people gathered in large numbers and tried to attack the accused and the police staff.

However, police managed to safely take the accused to the police station. Later a crowd demanding action against the accused gathered at the gate of the Govind Puri police station. Senior officers reached the spot and pacified the people by assuring strict action against the accused.

Giving details of the case, a police officer said the family of the boy had approached the local police stating that the six-year-old was missing on September 1.

