Detailed planning must to implement schemes

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday alleged that the previous AAP government had left an "empty public exchequer" before the BJP dispensation, and assured that Rs 2,500 monthly payment scheme for women would be implemented with detailed planning.

Gupta attended a meeting along with other BJP MLAs at the state party office ahead of the first session of the newly constituted 8th Delhi Assembly scheduled on Monday. Addressing a press conference after the meeting, the newly appointed chief minister said several phases of meetings have been held with the officers over the implementation of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojna under which Rs 2,500 per month is to be paid to the eligible women in Delhi.

"The condition which the (previous) government has left for us... when we sat with officers to review the financial status of the current government, we found that the government exchequer empty," she said on a question about the preparation to implement the scheme. Gupta, however, assured that the scheme will surely be implemented with detailed planning. State BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the BJP government's only agenda was ensuring a developed Delhi and solving the problems of the people.

The BJP legislature party in a meeting on Sunday discussed do's and dont's and agenda for the first session of the newly constituted 8th Delhi Assembly scheduled to commence on Monday.

Leader of the House and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the members of her cabinet and party MLAs attended the meeting at Delhi BJP office here. The party MLAs were given tips about the session as many of them are first time MLAs. The coordination with the government and the party organisation in coming days was also discussed in the meeting, the BJP legislators said.

BJP MLA Raj Kumar Bhatia said the state president and general secretary (organisation) Pavan Rana briefed the legislators about their parliamentary conduct in the House.

The BJP has nominated Vijender Gupta and Mohan Singh Bisht as candidates for the posts of speaker and deputy speaker, respectively. The chief minister said the most important thing of the three-day session was the tabling of the 14 CAG reports.