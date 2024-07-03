Live
- Sensex touches 80,000 for first time, Nifty at all-time high
- They challenged the Constitution: RS chairman on Oppn's walkout during PM's speech
- Hathras tragedy: Putin sends condolence message to President Murmu, PM Modi
- Chandrababu releases white paper on Amaravati, says it is a largest Land Acquisition Project
- Indian team leaves to New Delhi from Barbados in chartered flight; open bus parade in Mumbai likely
- Out on bail, Hemant Soren likely to become Jharkhand CM again
- Chandrababu Naidu Decides to Continue Free Sand Scheme from July 8
- Yangtze River Flood Alert: China Braces for Rising Water Levels
- Parents land in trouble for dressing infant in jail uniform with Darshan’s prisoner number
- Devda presents MP budget report amid din by Oppn in Assembly
Just In
Devda presents MP budget report amid din by Oppn in Assembly
Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Jagdeesh Devda, who is also the Finance Minister of the state, presented the annual budget report amid din by the Opposition in the House on Wednesday.
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Jagdeesh Devda, who is also the Finance Minister of the state, presented the annual budget report amid din by the Opposition in the House on Wednesday.
Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar repeatedly urged Congress MLAs to maintain silence and help in the smooth functioning of the House.
However, the Opposition members kept shouting slogans and accusing the government of corruption.
"You are being watched by the people of Madhya Pradesh. I would urge you to sit in your place and let the Finance Minister read the budget. You will have ample opportunity to express your opinion about the budget," the Speaker was heard repeatedly saying in the House.
The Speaker further stated that in the last two days, the Opposition was given ample time to debate on the nursing colleges’ irregularities issue.
"A debate on the nursing colleges issue was conducted on the Opposition's request and a healthy discussion was held yesterday. Now, the Opposition should co-operate in running the House," Tomar added.
However, the Congress legislators, led by Leader of Opposition (LoP), Umang Singhar continued to create disturbance.
Meanwhile, Devda kept reading the budget report amid the din.
He highlighted the welfare schemes run by the state and Centre in Madhya Pradesh.